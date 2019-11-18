Georgia: Police clash with protesters in front of Parliament

Police in riot gear attempted to push thousands of demonstrators away from the parliament building in the Georgian capital, as the second day of sizable protests simmered over the failure of promised electoral reforms.
Officers in black helmets and riot shields advanced down Rustaveli Prospekt, Tbilisi's main avenue, on Monday while others jostled with demonstrators who have been trying to storm into the parliament.
The protests were sparked by last week's parliamentary vote in which a draft constitutional amendment to change national elections for all parliament seats to proportional representation failed to pass.
The change had been promised by the governing Georgian Dream party in the wake of massive demonstrations in June.
More No Comment
UK: Muddy conditions add to the fun for dry-land dogsledders
Hong Kong police descend on protesters at university campus
298/5000 This Sunday the Czech Republic celebrated the 30th anniversar
Children protest severe pollution in India after school closures
Venice flooded by third record-setting high tide in one week
'Yellow vests' back on the streets to mark movement's anniversary
Students and protesters block Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Festival tusked with toasting relationship between elephants & humans
Vigil in Bolivia after supporters of ousted Morales are shot dead
Hong Kong protesters turn university campuses into fortresses
Winter storms set to hit northern Japan
Oxygen bar sells fresh air in pollution-hit New Delhi
Jet-propelled French adventurers fly through world's highest cave
Myths and legends brought to life in Edinburgh Castle light display