Czechs celebrated the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution on Sunday (November 17), flocking to central Prague for concerts and speeches to mark the end of communist rule.
The festivities took place one day after a quarter of a million Czechs rallied against Prime Minister Andrej Babis and President Milos Zeman over concerns that the pair are chipping away at democracy in the nation 10.7 million people.
The two political leaders kept a low profile during the events, though Babis paid an early-morning visit to a memorial where police beat up student protesters in 1989 - a crackdown that sparked the wider rallies against the totalitarian regime.
The events on Sunday offered Czechs more of a party, with the unseasonably warm weather bringing out families and offering others a chance to sip beers while listening to the concerts and speeches.
More No Comment
Children protest severe pollution in India after school closures
Venice flooded by third record-setting high tide in one week
'Yellow vests' back on the streets to mark movement's anniversary
Students and protesters block Hong Kong Polytechnic University
Festival tusked with toasting relationship between elephants & humans
Vigil in Bolivia after supporters of ousted Morales are shot dead
Hong Kong protesters turn university campuses into fortresses
Winter storms set to hit northern Japan
Oxygen bar sells fresh air in pollution-hit New Delhi
Jet-propelled French adventurers fly through world's highest cave
Myths and legends brought to life in Edinburgh Castle light display
India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note
'French Spider-Man' Alain Robert scales Paris skyscraper
Stars promote new film 'Last Christmas' in central London