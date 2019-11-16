Emotions were raw when relatives of the dead placed Bolivian flags on their coffins, placed on the road where the shooting took place.
Witnesses said police opened fire on protesters calling for ousted President Evo Morales to return from exile in Mexico.
They said it happened when protesters tried to cross a security checkpoint.
The murders marked a deadly turn for the crisis in Bolivia, triggered protests across the country over suspicion of electoral fraud in an election on October 20 in which Morales claimed to have won a fourth term.
