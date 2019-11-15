Hong Kong protesters turn university campuses into fortresses

Protesters and students have been barricading themselves inside Hong Kong's universities.
They built concrete walls and watchtowers and had weapons that included bows and arrows, catapults and hundreds of petrol bombs.
The idea is to stop police from raiding the facilities.
It is the latest development in anti-government protests in the city-state, which are now into their sixth month.
The territory has been embroiled in a week of violence after an officer shot a protester, a protester set a man on fire and a third man died after reportedly being hit on the head by a brick.
More No Comment
Winter storms set to hit northern Japan
Oxygen bar sells fresh air in pollution-hit New Delhi
Jet-propelled French adventurers fly through world's highest cave
Myths and legends brought to life in Edinburgh Castle light display
India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note
'French Spider-Man' Alain Robert scales Paris skyscraper
Stars promote new film 'Last Christmas' in central London
Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi
Train scuffles and Christmas tree alight as Hong Kong protests go on
Water-bombing helicopter crashes in wildfire-hit Australia
St. Mark's square becomes a lake as flood season begins in Venice
Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border
Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport
Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion