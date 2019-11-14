In 1984, Italy launched a flood barrier project called Mose. It was supposed to protect the lagoon city of Venice from high tides.

If everything had gone according to plan, Tuesday’s high tide should never have reached Venice, let alone flood its basilica, submerge its squares and inundate its historic palaces.

But Venice's Mose project was never completed, and in November 2019, the city suffered its worst flooding since 1966.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia said the "aqua alta", or "high tide", has done "apocalyptic damage" to Venice, while the mayor Luigi Brugnaro said: "The future of Venice is at stake."

On Thursday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visited the lagoon city, in the hope to conclude the flood barrier project as soon as possible.

What happened to the Mose project?

Mose is an acronym for “Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico”, or “Experimental Electromechanical Module”, and refers to the biblical figure Moses who parted the Red Sea to enable the Israelites to flee to safety from Egypt.

It was designed in 1984 when the Italian government asked engineers to draw up plans to build a barrier at sea to defend the fragile city of Venice from the constant threat of high tides.

Work began in 2003, with the project's inauguration by Berlusconi, and should have been finished by 2016.

But the project was plagued by corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays, and was at the centre of many bribery cases.

What happens now?

The modern-day Moses consists of 78 bright yellow mobile underwater barriers, when activated, rise above the surface and prevent surging tides from the Adriatic Sea flooding the Venetian lagoon.

All 78 gates are now in place and engineers are working on the mechanics of raising them simultaneously once tides of more than 110 cm are forecast, up to 3m.

The first testing is expected next year.

Engineers are predicting the sea defence system will be ready at the end of 2021 at a cost of €5.5 billion. The total cost, including all expenses, is estimated at €7 billion.

Will it be enough?

Experts worry that the Mose system was not designed to deal with the sort of rising sea waters that recent climate-change models have predicted.

A report by the U.N.’s science and culture agency UNESCO said Mose was planned on a base scenario of sea levels in the northern Adriatic rising some 22 cm by 2100, but many scientists fear that assumption is far too optimistic.

"A rise of 100 cm should not be excluded" [...] with the projections given in this report there should be no doubt that the sea level will eventually rise to a value that will not be sustainable for the lagoon and its historical city," the report warned.

"The planned mobile barriers (Mose) might be able to avoid flooding for the next few decades, but the sea will eventually rise to a level where even continuous closures will not be able to protect the city from flooding. The question is not if this will happen, but only when it will happen".

Georg Umgiesser, an oceanographer and researcher at the CNR and at the Institute of marine sciences, told Euronews that his projections showed a similarly worrying trend.

"In the scenario of sea levels rising by 50 centimetres, we will have to close it once a day, while it is designed to close twenty times a year, no more. There are maintenance cycles to be respected, associated costs... At this rate, in 30 to 40 years, it will already be out of date," Umgiesser said.

Inspection has shown that the Mose hinges, which have been underwater for three and a half years, are already in an advanced state of corrosion.