India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note

Tourists from across the world descended on Asia's largest camel fair in India's desert state of Rajasthan.
Popular for the trade of thousands of animals, mainly camels, every year traders and tourists converge on the sand dunes of Pushkar for the fair.
Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's picturesque landscape, the fair offers an experience of a lifetime to the visitors.
Scores of cultural programmes like camel races and rides, folk dances, music performances, moustache competitions, puppet and magic shows are among the attractions for tourists looking to experience a flavour of India's royal state.
More No Comment
'French Spider-Man' Alain Robert scales Paris skyscraper
Stars promote new film 'Last Christmas' in central London
Prince Charles flips Indian flatbread at community kitchen in New Delhi
Train scuffles and Christmas tree alight as Hong Kong protests go on
Water-bombing helicopter crashes in wildfire-hit Australia
St. Mark's square becomes a lake as flood season begins in Venice
Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border
Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport
Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion
Hong Kong police shoot protester as chaos erupts across city
Triumphant Springboks return home to celebrate Rugby World Cup win
Queen attends Remembrance day service in London
750,000 poppies dropped over the Battle of Britain memorial
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-government protesters in Baghdad