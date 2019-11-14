India's famed camel fair ends on colourful note

Tourists from across the world descended on Asia's largest camel fair in India's desert state of Rajasthan.

Popular for the trade of thousands of animals, mainly camels, every year traders and tourists converge on the sand dunes of Pushkar for the fair.

Set against the backdrop of Rajasthan's picturesque landscape, the fair offers an experience of a lifetime to the visitors.

Scores of cultural programmes like camel races and rides, folk dances, music performances, moustache competitions, puppet and magic shows are among the attractions for tourists looking to experience a flavour of India's royal state.