Legal challenge to force UK government to release Russia report

A media non-profit organisation announced on Wednesday that it has launched a legal challenge to force the British government to release a report on alleged Russian interference in the UK’s Brexit vote.

The “Russia report”, a 50-page report by the Intelligence and Security Committee’s (ISC), is “believed to detail possible efforts by Russia to subvert British elections and interfere in UK politics”, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism said.

The British government has said earlier this week that the report would not be published ahead of the December general election, prompting worries of a cover-up.

The office of the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cited the fact that it needed more time to study the report as a reason for the delay.

“The Bureau has written to the prime minister demanding the publication of the report”, the Bureau of Investigative Journalism wrote. “The letter makes clear that if he fails to release it, lawyers have been instructed to challenge that decision by way of an urgent application for judicial review.”

The Bureau of Investigative Journalism is a non-profit that “holds power to account” according to its website.

“We believe there is an urgent public interest in releasing the report before the general election so citizens across the UK have access to the facts,” the Bureau of Investigative Journalism wrote in a petition to crowd-fund the legal challenge.

At the time of writing, the petition had collected almost £3,000 out of its £10,000 target in a few hours, with 29 days to go.