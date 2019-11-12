St. Mark's square becomes a lake as flood season begins in Venice

Italy has been hit by heavy rainfall over the past days and levels in the lagoon city rose to 125 cm with around 15 percent of the city flooded.
Raised wooden walkways are in position in the piazzas for tourists and locals to use in order to go about their business and keep relatively dry.
"Venice is a very beautiful city, and it becomes a very special place when the water level is high," said Venetian resident Marco Zamunan.
"But apart from the beauty which this phenomenon gives to the city there are also problems," he added.
Many houses are flooded during the season that often brings high water levels to the town. Moving around becomes much more complicated with shop deliveries and food supplies difficult to organise.
More No Comment
Police face off against protesters on France-Spain border
Airport therapy pig helps others to fly at San Francisco airport
Estudiantes marks roaring return to stadium with flaming lion
Hong Kong police shoot protester as chaos erupts across city
Triumphant Springboks return home to celebrate Rugby World Cup win
Queen attends Remembrance day service in London
750,000 poppies dropped over the Battle of Britain memorial
Iraqi security forces clash with anti-government protesters in Baghdad
Vigil in Hong Kong after death of student protester
Chocolatier celebrates Berlin Wall anniversary with tasty replica
Germany marks 30th anniversary of fall of Berlin Wall
Japan celebrates New Emperor Naruhito with music and dance
Exhibition marks centenary of artist Modigliani's death
Torrential rain causes floods in northern England