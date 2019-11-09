Madonna is frequently hours late for concerts, a fan says. He's suing.

A Florida man has filed a class-action lawsuit against Madonna after a concert he planned to attend in Miami Beach was pushed back by two hours to accommodate the pop star's tardiness.

Nate Hollander purchased three tickets totaling $1,024.95 for Madonna's Dec. 17, 2019, "Madame X Tour" at the Fillmore Miami Beach concert venue, according to the suit filed Nov. 4 in federal court in Miami-Dade County.

At the time Hollander bought the tickets, the show was scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m., according to the suit against the pop star and concert promoter Live Nation.

The suit alleges at the start of the tour, which kicked off in September, Madonna repeatedly arrived hours late to her shows.

The singer, 61, has a "long history of arriving and starting her concerts late" and to accommodate her tardiness the Miami Beach show was rescheduled to start at 10:30 p.m., the complaint states.

Hollander did not want to attend a concert that late and Live Nation would not refund him his money, according to the lawsuit.

"Ticketholders had to work and go to school the next day, which prevented them from attending a concert that would end at around 1:00 a.m.," the suit claims. "Hollander attempted, without success, to obtain a refund for the three tickers purchased for the Madonna concert."

In an attempt to recover some of the money he spent, Hollander used Ticketmaster to resell the concert tickets.

"Due to the change in the start times ... all tickets purchased by Hollander and all class members suffered an extreme loss in value, making it impossible for Hollander and all class members to recover the amount paid for said tickets by reselling them," according to the lawsuit.

Hollander is suing for breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation and is seeking damages. He claims Madonna and Live Nation "knew or should have known that said concerts would not start at 8:30 p.m." due to her showing up late to previous shows.

Madonna and Live Nation could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

According to KVVU in Las Vegas, fans reportedly booed Madonna and chanted they wanted a refund after a show Thursday at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace started two hours late. The outlet reported that the concert was scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. but the singer did not hit the stage until 12:30 a.m.

Madonna addressed the crowd in a video she posted on Twitter early Saturday morning. "Here's something that you all need to understand. And that is, that a queen is never late," she said as she sat on top of a piano.

She captioned the video "F.A.C.T.S." with a crown emoji and the hashtags "#madamextheatre #thecolosseum."

The Madame X Tour ends in March 2020 with stops in Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia and in Europe.