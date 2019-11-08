Hong Kong protests turn deadly as student dies in fall

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong college student on Friday became the first person to die in relation to increasingly violent anti-governmentprotests in the semi-autonomous Chinese region, sparking further outrage among demonstrators.

Hundreds of masked protesters defied a government ban on face masks and marched through a busy central district calling for revenge after the death of Chow Tsz-lok, 22, who fell in a multistory parking lot on Monday after police used tear gas on demonstrators in the area.

Queen Elizabeth Hospital confirmed Chow's death but did not disclose why he died. Police have said its crime unit would conduct a full investigation.

Monday's demonstrations were part of a series of anti-government protests triggered by a now-withdrawn extradition bill in June. The protests have since morphed to include calls for greater democratic freedoms amid fears of China's increased control over the territory.

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, where Chow was studying, issued a statement of condolences to his family and offering support to his classmates while trying to quell anger.

Protesters hold a photos of Chow Tsz-Lok during a memorial flash mob to remember him in Hong Kong on Friday.

The university "urges all students to stay calm and exercise restraint at this difficult time, to avoid any further conflicts or tragedies from happening."

Vigils are expected to be held in eight districts throughout the city with a moment of silence to commemorate Chow. Organizers have encouraged mourners to bring flowers and candles, instead of burning incense, because Chow was Christian.

More protests are planned through the weekend and risk turning violent with the momentum built following Chow's death.

Earlier this week, a pro-Beijing lawmaker in Hong Kong was stabbedby a civilian and another lawmaker had part of his ear bitten offin a separate incident.

