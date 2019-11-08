Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

USA

1 dead, several ill after chemical accident at a Buffalo Wild Wings

 Comments
NBC News Logo
By Doha Madani with NBC News U.S. News
Buffalo Wild Wings Exterior In Jacksonville
A Buffalo Wild Wings employee died in Burlington, Massachusetts, after being exposed to a strong cleaning agent. -
Copyright
Rick Diamond Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings file
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

One person is dead after a chemical accident occurred at a Buffalo Wild Wings location Thursday in Burlington, Massachusetts.

A restaurant employee was rushed to the hospital after being "exposed to a strong cleaning agent" and died shortly after, the Burlington Fire Department said in a statement. The worker told firefighters who arrived on scene he was feeling nauseous after breathing in fumes.

"Anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and believes they may be impacted by the incident should seek medical treatment immediately," the department said.

NBC Boston reported that at least six others were sickened after chemicals were mixed together.

The building was evacuated at about 6 p.m. local time due to a Tier 1 hazmat incident, according to NBC Boston.