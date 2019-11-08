1 dead, several ill after chemical accident at a Buffalo Wild Wings

One person is dead after a chemical accident occurred at a Buffalo Wild Wings location Thursday in Burlington, Massachusetts.

A restaurant employee was rushed to the hospital after being "exposed to a strong cleaning agent" and died shortly after, the Burlington Fire Department said in a statement. The worker told firefighters who arrived on scene he was feeling nauseous after breathing in fumes.

"Anyone who was in the restaurant at the time and believes they may be impacted by the incident should seek medical treatment immediately," the department said.

NBC Boston reported that at least six others were sickened after chemicals were mixed together.

The building was evacuated at about 6 p.m. local time due to a Tier 1 hazmat incident, according to NBC Boston.