'European tourists' injured in stabbing attack at popular site of Roman ruins in Jordan

By  Rachael Kennedy  Euronews 
A number of tourists and a tour guide have been injured in a stabbing attack in the Jordanian city of Jerash, the country's public security directorate has said.

It is not currently clear how many people were involved and the severity of the injuries.

According to state media, the tourists are believed to be Spanish nationals.

In a statement, the security directorate said one of its officers was also injured as they arrested the attacker.

Investigations have since been launched, it added.

More follows...