Iraq protests see hundreds occupy streets overnight in central Baghdad

Thousands of anti-government protesters camped overnight in central Baghdad, with more gathering near Tahrir Square on Monday (November 4), in defiance of the prime minister's plea to end demonstrations that he says are costing Iraq's economy billions of dollars.
The protests have broken nearly two years of relative stability in Iraq since they began on October 1. More than 250 people have been killed.
Despite the country's oil wealth, many people live in poverty with limited access to clean water, electricity, healthcare or education.
Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi appealed to protesters on Sunday night (November 3) to suspend their movement which he said had achieved its goals and was hurting the economy.
The premier has said he is willing to resign if politicians agree on a replacement and promised a number of reforms, but protesters say that is not enough and that the entire political class needs to go.
