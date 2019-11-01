Washington Nationals to visit White House Monday

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals plan to visit the White House on Monday, less than a week after claiming their first World Series victory.

The White House announced the visit on Friday, two days after the team's win. Most of the players are expected to be in town over the weekend for a planned victory parade.

While champion team visits have been standard practice for most administrations, President Donald Trump has disinvited several teams after members criticized him or his policies. Other teams and players have opted not to attend planned White House events.

The last two teams to win the World Series, the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros, were also invited, though several players did not attend.

The president has not followed prevailing presidential practice on sports traditions on several fronts, including not yet throwing out an opening pitch at a World Series game while in office. When he attended Game 5 of the World Series at the Nationals' home field, he was met with boos and chants of "lock him up!"

The Nationals beat the Houston Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 of the World Series, first time a Washington baseball team has won the event since 1924 Washington Senators.

Trump — a lifelong New York Yankees fan — tweeted out his congratulations several hours after the Nationals' win on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to the Washington Nationals on a great season and an incredible World Series," his tweet read early Thursday morning. "Game 7 was amazing!"