Howie Kendrick and Anthony Rendon homered in the seventh inning as the Washington Nationals overcame a two-run deficit, rocking the Houston Astros 6-2 on Wednesday night in Game 7 of the World Series to win their first title in franchise history.
The Nationals beat the odds and became the first wild-card team to win the Series since Madison Bumgarner and the Giants in 2014. Starting with San Francisco's win, the last six champs have clinched on the road.
In traditional style, they threw an epic celebration - covering their changing room in plastic and showering themselves in beer.
