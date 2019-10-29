Erdogan visits Anitkabir to mark anniversary of Republic Day

Turkey is celebrating the 96th anniversary of the Republic. Marking the day, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in the capital, Ankara.

He said "I would like to express my gratitude to all the deputies who have worked for the development, strengthening and progress of our country so far." He added "Turkey is a country that has maintained its struggle for independence from beginning till the end."

Erdogan and other senior political figures also attended the commemoration ceremony at the mausoleum, known as Anitkabir. Among those who attended the commemoration ceremony at Anitkabir to pay tribute to Ataturk were Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar, the Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan.