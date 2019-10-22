Save The Children estimates the number of children in poverty in Italy has tripled over the last 10 years.

According to the charity, more than 1.26 million are living in absolute poverty, due, in part, to Italy's economic crisis.

According to the report 'Children's Time' by Giulio Cederna, Child poverty in Italy worsened in the hardest years of the economic crisis, between 2011 and 2014.

In 2008, 375,000 children were in a poor economic situation. Ten years later that figure has risen starkly from 3.7% to 12.5%

Between 2011 and 2014 the rate of children in absolute poverty went from 5% to 10% with the same trend for those in so-called "relative poverty."

"Today, we have across Italy, over 1.2 million children in absolute poverty. These children are distributed across the country, with those in the greatest difficulties in the Southern regions," says Head of Poverty Department at Save the Children Italy, Annapaola Specchio.

The report from the campaign "Let's Light Up The Future" also said one in seven children in Italy has dropped out of education.

"Educational poverty prevents children from building their future, in particular, it prevents them from developing their talents. These conditions put an entire generation out of the country's growth," says Specchio.

WATCH: Michele Prosperi from Save the Children, Italy told Euronews that the children don't have enough resources to cope with life