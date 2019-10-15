Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Severely brain damaged girl, 5, en route to Italy for treatment after legal battle with UK doctors

By Euronews 
Severely brain damaged girl, 5, en route to Italy for treatment after legal battle with UK doctors
A severely brain-damaged girl is on her way to Italy for treatment after her family won a legal battle against hospital bosses in the UK who wanted to end her life-sustaining care.

Tafida Raqeeb, 5, has been in hospital in the UK since February after she suffered ruptured blood vessels that left her brain damaged and in a minimally conscious state.

It soon became a case that gripped the UK after specialist doctors said any further treatment for Tafida would be futile — but her family disagreed.

Tafida parents, Shelina Begum and Mohammed Raqeeb, said in a post to their GoFundMe page that they were "convinced" their daughter's condition was improving.

Mohammed Raqeeb waits for his daughter's arrival at Genoa AirportReuters

"Her life is precious. After a seven-month journey, we are united with Tafida in continuing to fight for her life," they wrote.

But after finding a hospital in Genoa, Italy, that had agreed to provide further care, the family were blocked by hospital bosses in the UK from taking her abroad.

Following a legal battle, a High Court judge eventually ruled in the family's favour earlier this month, allowing Tafida to travel to Europe.

A statement posted on Tuesday to Save Tafida, a family-run Facebook account, confirmed that the five-year-old had "left the UK", and wished her luck for the journey ahead.