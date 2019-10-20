Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

Japan

South Africa and Wales make it through to the World Cup semi-finals

By Daniel Bellamy 
Wales waited until the sixth last minute to beat France with a try from Ross Moriarty and clinch victory by one point, winning 20-19.

The halftime score of 19-10 was extremely kind to Wales and every player in both camps would have been well aware that earlier this year France led 16-0 at halftime in Paris, but lost 24-19 as Wales completed the biggest comeback in Six Nations history.

Something similar then began to look likely when Vahaamahina turned from hero to villain as he was shown a red card after ludicrously smashing his elbow into the face of Wainwright in a maul on the Welsh line.

And South Africa beat Japan 26-3, dashing the hopes of the host nation that their side would make it into the semi-finals.

It was always going to be an enormous ask for Japan to replicate what has been their greatest moment on a rugby field — beating South Africa 34-32 in a World Cup group match in Brighton, England, four years ago.

In what was a first World Cup quarter-final for the Japanese, neither an entire nation seemingly now besotted by rugby nor a raucous 50,000 crowd packed into Tokyo Stadium, could carry the hosts to victory.

More than fifty million Japanese were estimated to have watched the match.