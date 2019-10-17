The first day of the EU summit in Brussels proved as pivotal in the Brexit process as anticipated.

Here's what happened:

EU and UK Brexit negotiators announced they had reached a new deal in the morning.

The main changes from the previous one concern the controversial Northern Irish Backstop, which UK Prime Minister Johnson agreed to scrap.

Under the new deal, Northern Ireland will be in the UK customs territory "forever" but it will have a "special arrangement".

There will be no hard border on the island of Ireland.

EU27 leaders unanimously approved the deal.

It must now be ratified by the European Parliament.

It must also be approved by British lawmakers who will vote on it on Saturday.