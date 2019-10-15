Violent clashes between Spanish police and Catalan separatist supporters have erupted for a second consecutive day in response to the jailing of nine pro-independence leaders.

Thousands of people took part in the protests across Barcelona on Tuesday evening in a show of the movement's strength after the Supreme Court sentencing a day earlier.

Pictures from the protests in central Barcelona show riot police grappling with protesters and trying to push them away, while fire fighters attempt to extinguish fires started in rubbish bins.

Meanwhile, at least three people have been detained close to a local government building after police officers rushed a crowd in order to move them back.

In a statement, the acting Spanish government condemned the ongoing protests across the region and sent encouragement to police.

"A minority is trying to impose violence in the streets of Catalan cities," the statement said, without giving further details.

The violence on Tuesday evening followed similar protests across the city a day earlier that left more than a dozen people injured and forced the cancellation of a hundred flights at El Prat airport after scores of people blocked access to the terminal.

Recent unrest in Spain's Catalonia region has been sparked as a reaction to nine Catalan separatist leaders being handed sentences of up to 13 years in prison for their part in the region's failed bid for independence in 2017.

In statement after the verdict on Monday, Catalonia's regional president Quim Torra said the sentence was an "insult to democracy" and said locals would react with "firmness and civility".

"We call for an end to repression, for the release of the political prisoners, for the exiles to be free to return home, for an amnesty that should mark an end point for all of those who have suffered reprisals," he added.