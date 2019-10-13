Representatives of diplomat's wife, family of teen killed in U.K. crash to meet

The spokesman for the parents of a British teenager killed in a collision with a vehicle driven by a U.S. diplomat's wife said he will meet her lawyer in the United States, NBC News has learned.

Radd Seiger, spokesman for the family of Harry Dunn, 19, said, "I have had a brief conversation with the legal representatives appointed on behalf of Anne Sacoolas and we have agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity."

Sacoolas is the spouse of a United States diplomat assigned to the United Kingdom, according to the U.S. State Department. The session could be a prelude to a direct meeting between Sacoolas and the parents.

The Volvo SUV she was driving was headed the wrong way when it collided with Dunn as he rode a motorcycle in the village of Croughton, England, in late August, according to British authorities. Prosecutors have not said whether they would seek any possible charges.

The woman returned to the United States following the crash. Authorities in the U.K. said they would go through "diplomatic channels" as part of their investigation.

President Donald Trump said this week that he spoke to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the case and that the woman is the subject of diplomatic immunity.

"We're going to speak to her very shortly and see if we can do something," Trump said.

However, the U.K. government disputes whether she has diplomatic immunity.

Dunn's parents said in a statement Saturday that they would be coming to the United States "to fight to achieve justice" for their son.

Harry Dunn\'s parents say they want justice for their son. Courtesy of the Dunn Family

Dunn's Aug. 27 death occurred near a Royal Air Force base in Croughton that is also used by the United States for Air Force communications, the statement said.

The parents said they would visit New York and Washington to drum up political support for the return of Sacoolas to England to "face the consequences of her actions."

"As if losing Harry was not enough, they now find themselves having to expend enormous time and energy, which they can ill afford, generating sufficient publicity to garner public support to persuade the US government to help them achieve closure," they said in the statement sent under the heading "Justice4Harry."

Seiger also asked any witnesses or anyone with information about the collision to come forward. He said Sacoolas' lawyer first contacted him and that he hopes a meeting will take place soon.