Apple removed police-tracking app

By Oleksandra Vakulina  with Reuters
Zurich, Switzerland January 3, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo
Apple removed an app that protestors in Hong Kong have used to track police movements. The company said it violated its rules and it was used to ambush police.

The app uses data from protesters on the ground. Apple initially rejected it from its store. When it later appeared on the App Store, there was a sharply-worded response in official Chinese media.

Under the company's rules, apps have sometimes been removed after their release if they were found to facilitate illegal activity or threaten public safety.