Agriculture industry turns to digital technologies in order to grow more food more efficiently

New technologies will influence how we develop food in the future, with the agriculture industry turning to digital. The demand and obligations of growing food needs a new production standard, based on technology and eco-friendly approaches, as Vesna Bengin, Antares Project Coordinator explains in Novi Sad, Serbia.

"As a child growing in this part of Serbia. I was always told that soil here is so fertile that it could feed entire Europe but it never did so that one day we started wondering you know what is it that we can do as scientists to make agriculture here more efficient."

"We are researching how these technologies can help farmers to have more yields to work with fewer inputs with fewer fertilizers with less water to spend less money and to have fewer risks during agriculture production," Bengin adds.

"What we see today is that farmers are embracing new technologies rather quickly," said Bengin. "They understand the value of digital technologies. They understand what benefits these technologies can bring to them. They also especially the younger generation of farmers are familiar with digital technologies, they are not afraid of them."

"By optimizing agriculture we are also making a very positive environmental impact. The advice that we provide to farmers will allow them to use fewer fertilizers to use exactly the fertilizer they need to prevent leaching of nitrogen into the water for example. So optimizing agriculture will be good for agriculture but it will also at the same time be very good for the environment," explains Bengin.