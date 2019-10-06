Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS

France

French anti-IVF groups march in Paris

 Comments
By Euronews with Reuters
French anti-IVF groups march in Paris
Copyright
REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Euronews logo
Text size Aa Aa

Hundreds marched on Sunday in Paris against a recent IVF bill introduced by president Emmanuel Macron's parliamentary majority.

The bill will widen access to medically assisted procreation to lesbian couples and single women.

The "Manif Pour Tous", which vehemently opposed gay marriage in France in 2013, has rebranded itself "Marchons enfants" and will be protesting against the IVF bill in Paris alongside 16 other socially conservative groups.

The groups contend that families need a father figure and that the bill is a slippery slope that could pave the way for surrogacy.

Counter-protests by LGBT groups are expected.

READ MORE: Tens of thousands protest against gay marriage in French cities (from 2012)