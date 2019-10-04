Imogen Heap cancels EU leg of tour over 'extreme Brexit uncertainties'

Imogen Heap has cancelled the European leg of her upcoming tour over "extreme uncertainties" around Brexit.

The British singer-songwriter was due to kick off the next leg of her Mycelia tour in Berlin on November 2 - just two days after the UK is scheduled to leave the EU - but said the uncertainty would "almost definitely" impact tour logistics.

"I was very really looking forward to coming back to Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and Dublin," the Hide and Seek singer wrote in a statement on her website. "It's been way too long."

The 41-year-old went on to say she was "truly gutted" to call off the shows, but didn't want to risk making last-minute cancellations "should we face travel or border issues".

She added: "We are very sad but we had to make this decision now with enough time ahead to allow for refunds to be processed in good time.

"We would like to apologise to everyone who has been impacted by this and we hope to make this up to all of you in the not too distant future."

Heap, who is originally from London, said the UK leg of the tour would still go ahead but emphasised that it was "still a tough decision whether to go ahead with the tour at all".

"The small bit of light at the end of the tunnel is that, in cancelling the EU leg, we can be sure that logistics, tour staff and musicians can adhere to the tight schedule with fewer risks of delays, which enables the UK leg to still go ahead," she said.

Euronews has reached out to Heap for comment.