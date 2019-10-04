Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Hong Kong: Protesters target station amid anger at face-mask law

Protesters in Hong Kong on Friday (October 4) attacked the Sha Tin Metro station, after the government said it would invoke a British colonial-era law to allow authorities to impose regulations.

Crowds smashed ticket gates, sprinkler systems and spray-painted security cameras inside the station a day before the law was set to come into effect.

Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam on Friday invoked colonial-era emergency powers for the first time in more than 50 years in a dramatic move intended to quell escalating violence in the city.

Using this legislation, Lam said she would enact a new regulation banning face masks, which have been widely used by protesters to hide their identities.

