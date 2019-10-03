Watch: ISS astronauts land safely in Kazakhstan

Three astronauts have left the International Space Station in the Soyuz spacecraft and landed safely near the remote town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

Nasa astronaut and Expedition 60 flight Engineer Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin spent 203 days on the ISS, orbiting Earth 3,248 times and travelling 86.1 million miles. Hague conducted three spacewalks during his mission and Ovchinin conducted one.

The Expedition 60 astronauts conducted hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science, according to Nasa, including investigations into devices that mimic human organs, free-flying robots, and an instrument to measure Earth's distribution of carbon dioxide.

Roscosmos spaceflight participant Hazzaa Ali Almansoori, who had been in space for eight days, was the first person from the UAE to fly in space. He covered 128 orbits of Earth with a journey of 3.1 million miles.