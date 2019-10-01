Watch: Footage of first giant panda cubs to be born at Berlin Zoo

Footage has been released of the first giant panda cubs to be born at Berlin Zoo.

A video shows yet-to-be-named cubs, whose gender is not yet determined, cuddling with their mother, Meng Meng.

According to the zoo, she is doing a wonderful job looking after her cubs, who were born on August 31.

Even so, the zoo is actively supporting the mother in the rearing process and has enlisted experts from China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding Zoo to help, as pandas with twins usually raise only one of the cubs.