Watch: First section of new replacement Genoa bridge is installed

The first section of a new bridge in Genoa was installed on Tuesday to replace a viaduct that collapsed last year, killing 43 people.

In June, the remaining two pylons of what was left of the Morandi Bridge were demolished in a controlled explosion to pave the way for a new structure.

The 500-tonne section is the first of 19 structures that will make up the new bridge.

The new bridge is being designed as a gift by the renowned Italian architect and Genoa native Renzo Piano. Piano notably designed Paris' Georges Pompidou centre, the Shard in London, and the Whitney Museum in New York.

"It is an important day. Nothing will ever be able to console us for such a tragedy, but today is a redemption day because the city lifts up its head, not only the city but rather the country," Piano told reporters at the installation of the first section.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also watched as the new section was installed.

"The satisfaction we feel in this moment does not make us forget the 43 victims of the bridge," Conte said.

A local prosecutor in Italy said in August that there had not been proper maintenance of the bridge in 25 years before the collapse.

Hundreds of people were forced to leave their homes near the bridge after the disaster.

The first foundation stone for the reconstruction was placed in June. The ship-shaped new bridge is expected to be finished by April 2020.