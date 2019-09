Alain Robert is known for climbing some of the world's tallest structures without safety ropes... or permission.

On Saturday he climbed down "Skyper", a building 42-floor building, which is 154 metres high and houses the Dekabank.

Robert notably climbed the highest tower in the world, the 828-metre Burj Khalifa) and the Eiffel Tower.

This summer, he climbed a skyscraper in Hong Kong to deploy a "banner of peace" in the midst of a political crisis with almost daily demonstrations for democracy.