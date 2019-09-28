Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Russia

Elon Musk responds in Russian to singing entrepreneurs

By Marika Dimitriadi  Alastair Jamieson 
Elon Musk has demonstrated his Russian skills, responding online to an elaborate invitation to visit a local business forum in the southern city of Krasnodar.

The tech billionaire was addressed through a roadside advertising billboard in California featuring a QR code that linked to a slick video of Krasnodar entrepreneurs singing their wish for him to visit.

"They will treat you like a god here,” they sing. “Without you, a rainbow disappears.”

Also on the billboard was the message “How do you like that, Elon Musk?” — revisiting an old meme in which Russians jokingly taunt the inventor with local technological achievements including grass-filled potholes and a Soviet-era car that goes backwards.

“You know how to sweet-talk,” Musk responded in Russian to a tweet from the entrepreneurs, although it was unclear if he will accept their invitation to visit.

Their song, “Only Elon in Our Hearts,” was a parody of a classic Soviet-era song, “Winged Swing.”

South Africa-born Musk, who has worked in Russia, has previously used the language to reply to Tweets that reference the meme.