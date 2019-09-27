Boyfriend of Atlanta woman who didn't realize she'd been shot in the head gets 25 years in prison

An Atlanta woman suffered from severe headaches, memory loss and difficulty communicating for a month before finding out her boyfriend had shot her in the head, according a statement from the Fulton County District Attorney's office.

Jerrontae Cain, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday for shooting Nicole Gordon, 42, during an argument in 2017.

The DA's office said that while Cain and Gordon were fighting in a car, the driver's-side window broke, showering Gordon with glass and causing her to lose consciousness. When Gordon regained consciousness, Cain took her to his mother's house, where Gordon was treated for what she believed was a wound from the broken glass.

But when a concerned friend brought Gordon to a hospital over one month later later on June 25, 2017, doctors found a bullet in the rear of her skull, the statement says.

An arrest warrant for Cain was issued in 2017 following Gordon's hospital visit, but he wasn't taken into custody until January 2019, after an hours-long standoff with an FBI SWAT team in College Park, a city just south of Atlanta, according to the DA's office.

In addition to the prison time, Cain was also sentenced to five years of probation after being convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He had previously been convicted of sexual battery in 2010, according to the DA's office.

During police questioning, Cain blamed Gordon, saying she was injured because she crashed her car into a tree. But doctors disputed Cain's account.

Doctors also said they cannot remove the bullet from Gordon's skull as the procedure might kill her, according to the DA's office.