The makers of Barbie, toy company Mattel, have launched a new line of gender-inclusive fashion dolls.

Featuring interchangeable accessories - some feminine, some masculine - the Creatable World range is aimed at children who want to make their own minds up about what their dolls should look like, and parents keen to avoid gender stereotyping in the toybox.

The range also offers a choice of hair length, style, and skin tone, while featuring a more ambiguous body shape.