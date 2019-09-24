Jordan goes all Wacky Races as it hosts homemade cars contest

Jordanian racers riding self-designed cars that look like a falafel sandwich or a giant mosquito showed off their skills in the country's second soapbox race on Friday (September 20).

Nearly 60 contestants participated in the fun yet challenging 350-metre-race, which was held for the first time in Jordan in 2015.

They were judged according to their vehicle's design, originality and speed.

Race winners, members of Mad Men of Cheil team, will have the chance to attend the upcoming Formula 1 race in Bahrain.

Drivers of the motorless cars have to jump over obstacles by pedalling their feet on the ground while relying on the force to propel them to the finish line. Many flipped over and had to run to the finish line on foot, to the amusement of the audience.

The soapbox race is considered a modern imitation of the carts which American children used to build from used soapboxes during the 1920s.

The motorless-car race has become a worldwide tradition sponsored by the energy drink company "Red Bull."