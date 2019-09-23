It was a weekend of speculation and in the early hours of Monday morning, travel giant Thomas Cook took to Twitter to confirm that the company had ceased trading with immediate effect. With over half a million passengers stranded worldwide, social media flooded with personal stories amid the chaos.

Prior to the announcement, the social media profiles of many staff members gave an indication of what was to come, with several sharing the Thomas Cook logo with fingers crossed emblazoned on it; employees hoping for a different outcome.

The company confirmed that it had entered liquidation via Twitter and Facebook, with one employee on Twitter saying that she was "absolutely devastated that I have lost my job - and found out via Facebook."

Others shared photos of themselves alongside engines of Thomas Cook aircraft, often a symbol when an employee leaves an airline.

Numerous affected passengers spoke to The Cube - all echoing similar sentiments of sympathy towards those who had lost their jobs. Reese Clark and his wife are on their honeymoon in Mexico, and their flight had been scheduled to take off on Friday.

"Hopefully we will know more what's going on during the week ... this place is beautiful there are a lot worse places to be stranded [but I] just feel sorry for those that lost their job - they're the ones suffering," he said.

Clare Nicholas had a holiday planned in October with her family for her fortieth birthday. She told The Cube that although it is an inconvenience, she will rebook. "I know I'll get my money back. It really is the staff I feel for, they won't be getting their wages they've worked so hard for and will have to begin a hard job hunt."

"It's never easy at the best of times but to find out via social media/the news you've lost your job is just the worst. They've families and bills to pay, and of course, Christmas fast approaching."