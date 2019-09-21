In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, has publicly accused Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, of sexual abusing her when she was 17.

Giuffre first came into the public spotlight when a group of women accused financier Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse.

Epstein, a convicted sex offender, was arrested on federal charges of child sex trafficking. He killed himself in prison before his trial.

Prince Andrew, a friend of the late businessman, denies having any sexual contact or relationship with Giuffre.

She alleged in the interview that Epstein enslaved her as a teenager and facilitated sexual encounters between her and the Duke of York and several prominent people. She went further to say that she had three forced sexual encounters with the prince.

She has also accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, of recruiting girls for Epstein’s trafficking ring. Maxwell has denied the allegations against her.

Referring to Prince Andrew, she told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie: “I was so young. Ghislaine woke me up in the morning and said 'You're gonna meet a prince today.' I didn't know at that point that I was going to be trafficked to that prince.”