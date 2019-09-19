The owners of a Hungarian stadium under construction have apologised to local residents after a track from the German hard-rock band Rammstein was blasted by its speakers for hours during the night.

People residing near the soon-to-be-completed Puskas Arena in Bupadest's 14th district reported that Rammstein's recently-released Deutschland song could be heard through the facility's sound system on repeat for hours in the night from Monday to Tuesday.

In an apology released on Facebook on Tuesday, the Puskas Arena conceded that "an unpleasant noise" could indeed be heard from the stadium due to a "technical error".

"The Contractor has taken the necessary steps to ensure that such a case does not occur again," it said

"We apologise to the residents of the surrounding streets for any inconvenience this may have caused!," it added.

Puskás Aréna – műszaki hiba A Puskás Arénából hétfőről keddre virradóra kellemetlen zaj hallatszott ki, melyet – a... Publiée par Puskás Aréna sur Mardi 17 septembre 2019

The 67,000-capacity stadium is to be inaugurated in mid-November with a football match between Hungary and Uruguay.