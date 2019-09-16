Chef Thierry Voisin's Duck with Miso and Mandarin Orange

Thierry Voisin is the French Michelin-starred chef of the Les Saisons restaurant in Tokyo. He has created a dish based on miso - a fermented, soy paste fundamental to Japanese cuisine.
This recipe combines the elegance of the duck and the freshness of the mandarin orange fruit with the depth of miso. Why not try it at home and become a true chef?
Ingredients
Duck breast
Mandarin orange puree
White miso paste
Chanterelles mushrooms
Butter
Salt and black pepper
Method
Slightly score the skin of the duck breast and season with salt and pepper
Sear the duck over a medium heat for around 10 minutes and add a knob of butter
Separate the duck and the juice
Let the duck rest for a few minutes
Add pepper to the mandarin purée
Mix the white miso (2/3) with the mandarin purée (1/3)
Cover one side of the duck generously with the miso/mandarin orange mixture
Place the duck, miso-side up, in a salamander oven
Sauté the chanterelles mushrooms in a pan
Once the miso is browned, remove the fillet and cut into thick slices
Presentation
Place three duck slices on a plate
Add the mushrooms
Pour over the juice
Bon appétit !