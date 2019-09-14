Watch live: Robert Mugabe's state funeral held in Zimbabwe

World leaders are gathering in Harare for the state funeral of former president Robert Mugabe, who died earlier this month aged 95.

It is not clear when Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for four decades before he was ousted in a coup in 2017, will be buried, amid a high-profile row between the new government and his family.

It was reported on Friday that the family wanted Mugabe to be buried at a national shrine, while the new government - headed President Emmerson Mnangagwa - wants him interred in his home village.

Mugabe’s body arrived in Zimbabwe from Singapore on Wednesday and started three days of lying in state on Thursday.