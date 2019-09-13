UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving a major speech in the north of England.

He is speaking at the Convention of the North conference in Rotherham in Yorkshire about his commitment to boosting economic development in the north but the speech has been overshadowed by the ongoing Brexit crisis.

During the speech he was heckled by the audience demanding he "get back to Parliament" following a Scottish court ruling that his suspension of parliament on 14th October was unlawful.

Taking questions from journalists Johnson said he "would not be deterred" from making sure the UK left the EU on 31st October.

He added that parliament had only lost around four days sitting time as it typically did not sit in late September and early October as the major UK political parties go to their annual political conferences.

It comes ahead of next week's talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in an attempt to renegotiate the Brexit deal.