Weather alert for Alicante & Valencia after Majorca hit by severe rain

Spain’s forecaster has issued a red weather alert for the Costa Blanca around Alicante and Valencia after Majorca was hit by severe rain, hail and a tornado. Red alert warnings mean there is a “high level of risk for the population”.

The adverse weather conditions that affected the north-east of Spain earlier this week moved on to the eastern region of the Balearic Islands, Valencia and Alicante causing power problems and flash floods.

The overflow of Clariano river as it passes through Ontinyent has forced to evacuate some neighbours from the most problematic areas.