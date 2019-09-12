Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
BREAKING NEWS
Car chases and stunts as new James Bond film is shot in Italy

no comment

Car chases and stunts as new James Bond film is shot in Italy

Eyewitness footage captured in August, show scenes of a dramatic car chase being filmed in Matera, Italy, for the new James Bond film "No Time to Die".

The iconic Bond Aston Martin was seen speeding through the streets, whilst a helicopter followed the chase.

In the latest Bond saga, 007 embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which puts him on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

More No Comment