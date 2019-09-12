Car chases and stunts as new James Bond film is shot in Italy

Eyewitness footage captured in August, show scenes of a dramatic car chase being filmed in Matera, Italy, for the new James Bond film "No Time to Die".

The iconic Bond Aston Martin was seen speeding through the streets, whilst a helicopter followed the chase.

In the latest Bond saga, 007 embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which puts him on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world's most lucrative with 2015's "Spectre" raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while "Skyfall" in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.