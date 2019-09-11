Opposition MPs have poured scorn on UK prime minister Boris Johnson for hosting a “people’s pmqs” on Facebook which did not a court ruling declaring his suspension of parliament unlawful.

Key pro-Remain figures have criticism Johnson for shying away from parliamentary scrutiny while “waffling away on the internet”.

Johnson held a 14-minute Facebook live event where he answered questions from members of the public.He rejected claims he was behaving like an “autocratic” but did not mention the major court judgement announced just hours earlier.

A high court in Scotland ruled the proroguing of parliament on Monday had been unlawful as the government’s sole reason for the suspension appeared to be stopping parliament from scrutinising the government’s Brexit plans.

The court the proroguation did not stand and many MPs asked why parliament was not immediately sitting once again.

Every Wednesday during the periods when the House of Commons sits the prime minister is subject ot a round of “prime ministers questions” (or PMQs) lead by the leader of the opposition and then from MPs from across the house.

Speaking to Euronews, prominent Remainer and Labour peer Lord Adonis said: “Boris has time to waffle away on the internet but he refuses to speak to Parliament.

“This is unacceptable in a democracy”.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw added to the criticism asking why Johnson was so afraid to answer MPs if he had time to speak to the public.

He told Euronews: “Johnson should obey the law and get back to Parliament. If he’s got time amid the negotiations the is supposed to be having in Brussels to flit around the country doing so-called people’s question times, he can do the question time that are his job to do in Parliament. What’s he scared of?”