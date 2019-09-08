Teenager Bianca Andreescu beats Serena Williams to win the US Open

Bianca Andreescu won her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open on Saturday after defeating Serena Williams in straight sets.

The 19-year-old, who wasn’t even born when Williams won her first title at Flushing Meadows, squandered a match point at five-one in the second set before prevailing by seven games to five.

She ended up 6-3, 7-5 over the 23-times Grand Slam singles champion.

Andreescu is the first Canadian player to win a Grand Slam singles title, and so new is she to tournament that an official had to show her which side of the trophy was the front.

The moment marked the end of a remarkable run for Andreescu, who a year ago had failed to qualify for the tournament but has gone on to become the sport's brightest young star.

Despite having never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam, Andreescu arrived at Flushing Meadows with many expecting big things from her.

Dropping only two sets in the entire tournament, the tenacious, power-hitting Andreescu barrelled through the competition at Flushing Meadows, showing no sign of a slowdown from a blockbuster summer that included wins at Toronto and Indian Wells.

Ending 2018 with a year-end ranking of 178, she had rocketed to 15th when she arrived at the year's final major, a meteoric rise that stunned even her coach.