Hong Kong's Carrie Lam withdraws extradition bill

HONG KONG — A controversial extradition bill that sparked months of protestsin Hong Kong will be fully withdrawn, the territory's chief executive announced on Wednesday, submitting to one of the demonstrators' core demands.

Carrie Lam said in a televised announcement that the bill will be withdrawn but announced no other concessions.

Her announcement followed violent demonstrations in the bustling shopping district of Mong Kok for the second day in a row, with police firing tear gas and bean bags while protesters threw bricks, bottles and eggs. No police were injured but one protester was taken to hospital with severe injuries, senior police officials said at a press conference Wednesday.

The demonstrations that plunged the former British colony into a political crisis began in Junein response to the proposed bill which raised fears that the historic rights of Hong Kong's 7 million residents were being eroded under Beijing's rule, as it would allow criminal suspects to be sent to China.

Hong Kong became a special administrative region of China in 1997. Unlike those living in the mainland, residents of the territory can freely surf the internet and participate in public protests.

But in the subsequent weeks, the demonstrations have expanded from calling for the withdrawal of the extradition bill to include four other demands: the revocation of the word "riot" to describe the protest by authorities, the release of all protesters who have been arrested, an investigation into allegations of police brutality and universal suffrage for the chief executive and legislative council.

Many have also called for Lam's resignation during the demonstrations.

In a recording made public on Tuesday, Lam told business leaders in a private conversation that her actions were responsible for the months-long protests and said she would quit if she could.

Lam made her first public apology in response to the unrest in June and announced in July that the bill was "dead"after a violent march that saw protesters storm the Legislative Council building. But her comments fell short of a formal withdrawal and have failed to quell demonstrations.

A total of 1,183 people have been arrested since the protests began, senior police officials said Wednesday. That includes 35 protesters between the ages of 14 and 39 detained during Tuesday night's demonstrations.

Beijing has stepped up its propaganda attacks on protesters and made vague threats of potential military action.

Hong Kong has not seen this kind of turmoil since the pro-communist riots of 1967 when residents took to the streets calling for the end of British colonial rule.