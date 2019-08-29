Liverpool will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with group stage matches against Napoli, FC Salzburg and Genk.

The money-spinning contest gets underway on Tuesday, September 17, and the draw for this year's competition was held this evening.

Runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will have to negotiate a group containing German giants Bayern Munich.

European heavyweights PSG and Real Madrid meet in Group A, which is likely to see a return to French soil for World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

The final of this year's tournament will take place in Istanbul on May 30, 2020.

Group A

PSG

Real Madrid

Club Brugge

Galatasaray

Group B

Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiacos

Red Star Belgrade

Group C

Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk

Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta

Group D

Juventus

Atlético Madrid

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

FC Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

Liverpool

Napoli

FC Salzburg

Genk

Group F

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Slavia Prague

Group G

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Benfica

Lyon

RB Leipzig

Group H