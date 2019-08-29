Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Champions League 2019/20 group stage draw: Find out who your team is playing

By Chris Harris  Euronews 
Liverpool will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with group stage matches against Napoli, FC Salzburg and Genk.

The money-spinning contest gets underway on Tuesday, September 17, and the draw for this year's competition was held this evening.

Runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will have to negotiate a group containing German giants Bayern Munich.

European heavyweights PSG and Real Madrid meet in Group A, which is likely to see a return to French soil for World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.

The final of this year's tournament will take place in Istanbul on May 30, 2020.

Group A

  • PSG
  • Real Madrid
  • Club Brugge
  • Galatasaray

Group B

  • Bayern Munich
  • Tottenham Hotspur

  • Olympiacos

  • Red Star Belgrade

Group C

  • Manchester City

  • Shakhtar Donetsk

  • Dinamo Zagreb

  • Atalanta

Group D

  • Juventus

  • Atlético Madrid

  • Bayer 04 Leverkusen

  • FC Lokomotiv Moscow

Group E

  • Liverpool
  • Napoli

  • FC Salzburg

  • Genk

Group F

  • Barcelona

  • Borussia Dortmund

  • Inter Milan

  • Slavia Prague

Group G

  • Zenit Saint Petersburg
  • Benfica
  • Lyon
  • RB Leipzig

Group H

  • Chelsea
  • Ajax

  • Valencia

  • Lille