Liverpool will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with group stage matches against Napoli, FC Salzburg and Genk.
The money-spinning contest gets underway on Tuesday, September 17, and the draw for this year's competition was held this evening.
Runners-up Tottenham Hotspur will have to negotiate a group containing German giants Bayern Munich.
European heavyweights PSG and Real Madrid meet in Group A, which is likely to see a return to French soil for World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane.
The final of this year's tournament will take place in Istanbul on May 30, 2020.
Group A
- PSG
- Real Madrid
- Club Brugge
- Galatasaray
Group B
- Bayern Munich
- Tottenham Hotspur
Olympiacos
Red Star Belgrade
Group C
- Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk
Dinamo Zagreb
Atalanta
Group D
- Juventus
Atlético Madrid
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
FC Lokomotiv Moscow
Group E
- Liverpool
- Napoli
FC Salzburg
Genk
Group F
- Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
Inter Milan
Slavia Prague
Group G
- Zenit Saint Petersburg
- Benfica
- Lyon
- RB Leipzig
Group H
- Chelsea
- Ajax
Valencia
Lille