English football teams Bury and Bolton face being expelled from league

In what could be one of English football’s darkest days, Bolton Wanderers and Bury FC face being removed from the country's third tier.

Both clubs were placed into administration by the authorities — the English Football League (EFL) — after financial mishandling left them without the appropriate funds.

They were working on deals to save their clubs from insolvency but Tuesday's 17h BST deadline passed without any agreement being announced.

In the case of Bolton, a deal was being negotiated with Football Ventures (Whites) Limited, but during the final stage of talks on August 24, it fell through. The firm was registered in January with the sole purpose of purchasing the football club but they have thus far been unable to reach an acceptable agreement with current owner Ken Anderson.

A meeting will be held by the EFL board at 17h BST to decide how the Football League will proceed. Adrian Worsley, head of communications at EFL, said: "We've been very clear about where the EFL stands. The deadline was set for 5 pm today."

Bolton's gates shut for good Reuters/Carl Recine

Bury were agonisingly close to saving themselves from league expulsion. Prospective buyers C&N Sporting Risk began negotiations with current Bury owner and chairman Steve Dale. However just one hour before the EFL deadline, it was announced that no agreement could be reached.

In a statement, C&N Sporting Risk said: "As part of our due diligence, we set ourselves a list of key criteria regarding the CVA, the ground and the overall financial state of the club that had to be met in order for us to be satisfied that we have enough knowledge to proceed with the takeover. The complexities involved in each of these matters escalated and continue to do so. It is therefore with regret that we will be unable to proceed with the takeover of Bury FC.”

The EFL said in a statement on August 24 that if Bury did not find a buyer: "Bury FC’s share in the EFL will be withdrawn and its membership in the League will come to an end."

Bury fan waiting outside the ground ahead of the deadline Reuters

Many clubs in the UK have entered administration before, such as Leeds United in 2007, Southampton FC in 2009, and Portsmouth FC in 2010. Clubs like Rushden and Diamonds, Chester City and Farsley Celtic even went into dissolution as a result. However, Bury FC will be the first-ever side removed from the Football League as a result of going into administration. And depending on the outcome of their administration meeting, Bolton will likely follow.

Chris Evans is a deputy headteacher and lifelong Bolton Fan. He believes that there are a lot of people to blame.

"The trouble with us started with Eddie Davis. He never really had an exit strategy, it seemed like his entire plan was based on us being in the Premier League. And the takeovers have always been strange. Dean Holdsworth trying to buy us with no money, trying to use loans with ridiculous interest rates. Then Ken Anderson coming in with a last-minute deal. The EFL should never have let him take us over. He has a history of liquidating companies, and he used Bolton to pay himself and his son a lot of money."

For both clubs' liquidation is a very strong possibility, and we may see new clubs rise up to take on the baton for their former sides. AFC Wimbledon is the most famous example of this. Now a League One side, the club formed after the original Wimbledon Dons were bought out and moved to Milton Keynes.

Chris said: "Absolutely. I'd support Bolton whatever league they're in. The saddest part for me is I've got an eight-year-old so. I always wanted him to grow up as a Bolton fan. And I'll happily go watch them play in the Northern Leagues or what have you, but I don't expect him to do that. I'd already been struggling to keep his interest when we were in League One, with all his friends supporting Liverpool or Manchester City. So I can't imagine he'll stay on like me."