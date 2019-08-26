Spouses of G7 leaders visit Basque country

The spouses of G7 leaders had a busy schedule touring Basque country over the weekend while the heads of state met in Biarritz, France for their annual summit.

The spouses, all women due to the absence of Angela Merkel's husband, took a "family photo" at the beach near the Old Port of Biarritz on Monday, the final day of the summit.

They posed with young surfers in the seaside French town on the Atlantic coast.

The spouses included Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron; U.S. First Lady Melania Trump; Akie Abe, wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; Chile's first lady Cecilia Morel; Jenny Morrison, wife of Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Malgorzata Tusk, wife of European Council President Donald Tusk; and Adele Malpass, wife of World Bank President David Malpass.

Julien de Rosa/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The G7 summit taking place in Biarritz comes at a time when G7 leaders have stark disagreements on issues such as Iran and climate change. As leaders discussed trade issues and Iran, the spouses visited the Basque country.

On Sunday, they toured Espelette in the Basque country, a town known for its pepper.

Espelette mayor Jean-Marie Iputcha took the women on a tour of the city.

Iputcha said on BFM-TV that the women had watched Basque pelota, a local sports game. He also said that the women went shopping at the invitation of Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The women toured a church, house museum, and pepper field as part of their visit to Southwestern France. They tasted wine and chocolate.

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/Pool