Green activists march through the town of Bayonne, near the location of the G7 in Biarritz, carrying stolen portraits of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Far from a show of support for Macron, the march is a critique of the president, with the photographs, stolen from town halls throughout France, held high in defiance.

Climate campaigners want to highlight what they say is the gap between Macron’s promises on tackling climate change, and the reality of his government’s policies.

The protest is the culmination of a months-long civil disobedience movement.

